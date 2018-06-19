Trenton Starts to Sizzle, Governor Duels with Leading Dems Over Budget

The tension between Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders ramped up to a new level yesterday, with dueling press conferences, crisscrossing news releases, and talk of a government shutdown. The debate over the fiscal year 2019 budget has become a high-stakes game and it’s become unclear, which — if any — side will eventually win.

Both the governor and the legislative leaders gathered reporters for news conferences at different times during a steamy day in Trenton, primarily to speak about a budget bill that hasn’t been officially introduced in the State House, although that step in the process could finally come today.

Murphy, a first-term Democrat, went so far as to threaten to veto the Legislature’s pending appropriations bill, even though he had yet to read it, and as legislative leaders later claimed he was mischaracterizing some elements of their broader spending plan.

