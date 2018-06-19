NJ Hospitals Adopt Protocols to Reduce Unnecessary C-Sections

All 49 of the hospitals that deliver babies in New Jersey have signed on to an initiative to reduce the number of unnecessary cesarean section births, a potentially risky procedure that is used here more frequently than in most states.

The New Jersey Hospital Association announced earlier this month that Garden State birthing facilities will implement additional training, embrace the work of doulas who can provide women comprehensive birthing assistance, and adopt new clinical protocols and monitoring practices based on policies developed by the NJHA’s Institute for Quality and Patient Safety and the state Department of Health. The goal is to cut the number of these procedures by nearly a third.

While C-sections are an important option for some deliveries, experts agree it is essential to limit their use to critical cases — not questions of convenience for the doctor or patient. The practice increases the risk of blood clots, cardiac complications, infection, and pelvic pain for the mother, and can create challenges for future pregnancies. For infants, they can result in breathing problems, asthma, and diabetes, and can lead to more time in a critical-care unit.

