Does ‘Rain Tax’ Have a Chance of Staunching State’s Stormwater Runoff?

It’s been a system that has been used by most states to deal with an issue that has vexed policymakers in New Jersey for years — increased flooding and pollution fouling state waters with runoff from storms.

But critics call it a rain tax, just another policy to grow government bureaucracy. Nevertheless, legislation to allow counties and towns to impose fees on parking lots and other impervious surfaces to fund stormwater management won approval from a key committee yesterday.

The bill (S-1073) has been kicking around for years. Previously vetoed by former Gov. Chris Christie, it is viewed by proponents as a way of finally tackling what is projected as a $1 billion problem: fixing aging stormwater systems that exacerbate flooding and pollution across the state.

