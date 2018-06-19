Deja Vu All Over Again: NJ Gov. Corzine and the 2006 Government Shutdown

It’s June and members of the New Jersey Legislature are balking at the state budget proposed by the governor, a former executive with Goldman Sachs. Particularly unhappy with the budget’s reliance on higher taxes, the lawmakers put forth their own plan. Although both sides are members of the Democratic party, neither is willing to budge. Talk of a government shutdown is all too real.

While that’s an accurate portrayal of the current situation in Trenton, it’s actually a summary of what happened in 2006, the first time New Jersey government went dark. True, not all the details are the same, but there are eerie parallels between the current disagreement among legislators and the one a dozen years ago that led to an eight-day closure of nonessential state operations.

With the leaders of the Senate and Assembly refusing to support Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget and proposed tax increases, proposing their own instead, and Murphy vowing to veto the Democrats’ budget, now seems an appropriate time to revisit the 2006 budget shutdown. Rutgers University’s Eagleton Center on the American Governor has shared an hour-long panel discussion on that event from its May 14 colloquium for the soon-to-be-released archive of former Gov. Jon Corzine.

