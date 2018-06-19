Op-Ed: Let’s See if Lawmakers Stand Up to Unions by Voting to Curb Unused Sick Days

Assemblyman Paul Moriarty (D-4) introduced yesterday a bill that would call on the Division of Travel and Tourism to establish the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey.

Bourdain, a well-known restaurateur, raconteur, best-selling author, and TV personality, was born in Leonia. He died by suicide on June 8.

Bourdain celebrated the food and culture of his native state in a 2015 episode of his television program “Parts Unknown,” visiting 10 of his favorite eateries in different parts of the state and recalling a childhood spent on the beaches and at the restaurants of Long Beach Island.

