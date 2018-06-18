About $48.5 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have been announced for federally qualified health centers across New Jersey. The funds support local FQHCs, which serve hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans every year.

“Today is a great day for patients, for families, and for community health providers across New Jersey,” said U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, who helped secure the grants. “More than three-quarters of the half-million New Jerseyans who rely on community health centers come from minority communities or families that live just a paycheck away from poverty,” he added.

Menendez is a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee.

