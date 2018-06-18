State Launches Tax-Free Savings Program to Help Disabled People

Disabled people in New Jersey will have a new financial tool to help them save money to pay for childcare, transportation, assistive technology, and other necessary expenses, thanks to a program state officials plan to announce today.

The New Jersey Department of Human Services will launch a tax-free savings program that will allow qualified individuals to collect funds to cover costs related to their disability, without preventing them from qualifying for Medicaid and other state and federal social-service programs with strict income limits, according to information provided to NJ Spotlight in advance. The program — called NJ ABLE, for Achieving a Better Life Experience — is based on a federal initiative now underway in three-dozen states.

Many disabled individuals and their families depend on a wide variety of public benefits — including Medicaid, food stamps or SNAP, and Social Security — most of which involve an income ceiling. These programs also require participants to report savings and other assets worth more than $2,000, according to the ABLE National Resource Center. That can make it hard to amass the capital needed to pay for services not covered by insurance or government programs.

