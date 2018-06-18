Op-Ed: A Cascade of Travesties

When it comes to deciding if we have enough pipeline infrastructure, it’s clear that the federal agency in charge of reviewing pipeline development is incapable of determining when “enough is enough.”

PennEast says that New Jersey needs the gas its pipeline will supply, but PennEast has a long track record of obfuscating the facts surrounding this pipeline. The real rationale for the pipeline is that PennEast’s private owners would receive a guaranteed 14 percent annual profit for 15 years if the project is built. Meanwhile, New Jersey’s ratepayers foot the bill and shoulder the load of the pipeline’s other consequences, including higher emissions, tearing up private property, and damage to our waterways and preserved open spaces.

That’s far from fair to the honest, hardworking citizens of our state.

