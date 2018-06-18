Jersey City Politics, Unraveled

It's been a raucous week in Jersey City. It started with a feud between newspaper publishers and Mayor Steve Fulop, who has impounded more than 200 news boxes that he said had become a blight on city streets. And it ended with an epic city council meeting that lasted nine hours — six of them spent on the removal of a Polish statue from the Hudson River waterfront.

On top of that, the teachers union is mad at City Hall for changes to their health plan, and the first woman (Amy DeGise, daughter of Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise) was elected to lead the Hudson County Democrats.

