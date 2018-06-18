Could Climate Change Erode Real Estate Markets in Coastal New Jersey?

Rising sea levels threaten hundreds of thousands of homes and structures nationwide, with New Jersey ranking second only to Florida as the state most at risk for chronic flooding, according to a new study.

In an analysis of the implications of three different scenarios involving sea-level rise, a study by the Union of Concerned Scientist concluded many coastal real estate markets will be strained by tidal flooding within the next three decades, a prospect that could shrink property-tax bases and spell decline for many these communities.

The conclusions of the study echo similar analyses done over the past few years that chart possible outcomes of climate change and how it could impact coastal areas in the state, with a focus on real estate markets.

