Appropriations Bill from Democratic Lawmakers, First Salvo in Budget Battle

State lawmakers continue to disagree with Gov. Phil Murphy on how to pay for the significant new spending they want to see in the state’s next budget, but they’ve decided to use this week to advance their own appropriations bill.

Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester) told reporters on Friday that lawmakers, rather than trying to hammer out a deal on revenue with the governor, will instead move forward without his signoff by unveiling budget legislation later today for the upcoming 2019 fiscal year. The appropriations bill will reflect their own priorities instead of Murphy’s, he said, setting the stage for a confrontation with the governor, who ultimately has the power to reject their legislation or delete sections he doesn’t like.

Still, under Sweeney’s schedule, final passage of the budget bill in the Legislature would come by the end of the week.

