ACE Seeks Rate Increase to Recoup Costs of Modernizing Its Power Grid

Atlantic City Electric is asking state regulators to approve a new rate request in which the utility is seeking to recover $99.7 million in costs to modernize its electric power grid.

The request, filed to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on Friday, aims to recoup costs incurred repairing its system from major storms and other expenses related to increasing the reliability of its grid.

The filing is the latest among New Jersey’s electric utilities responding to directives from state regulators to modernize their delivery systems and reduce long outages experienced by customers, especially in the wake of damaging storms.

