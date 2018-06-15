news

‘Tax Us,’ Says NJ Millionaire to Legislators Who Resist Murphy Budget Plan

Standing across the street from the State House yesterday, Franklin Lakes resident Eric Schoenberg had a message for legislative leaders who continue to resist Gov. Phil Murphy’s call to hike taxes on those who earn more than $1 million.

Schoenberg — who is a millionaire — said he doesn’t believe the arguments that higher state income taxes and recent changes to the federal tax code will conspire to chase away wealthy people who produce a major share of the state’s overall revenue stream.

“I don’t agree with their underlying premise,” he said during a news conference.

