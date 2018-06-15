Watchdog Group Takes Christie to Court Over OPRA Request for His Emails

When he left office, former Gov. Chris Christie designated all of his and his staff’s emails and other electronic records “privileged” or “confidential,” requiring review by him or his attorney before public release, contrary to New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act, a nonprofit organization is charging in a lawsuit.

Christie’s January 12 letter to Joseph Klett, director of the New Jersey State Archives, withholding from the public, at least initially, all electronic correspondence and records of his office during his eight-year tenure marked the first time in at least the last two decades that a governor leaving office sought to prevent the public release of such a wide array of his records.

, a nonpartisan watchdog, that tracks the influence of money in politics, filed a suit in state Superior Court in Mercer County against Christie, the state, the governor’s office, and Klett after being denied electronic records related to the Kushner Cos. from Christie’s last year in office. Jared Kushner was CEO of the company until January 2017, serving as senior advisor to his father-in-law, Donald Trump, when he took office as president.

