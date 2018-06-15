Op-Ed: State’s New Law on Absenteeism — Only the Beginning

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy took a giant step by signing into law a bill that would make every school day count for New Jersey’s children. Schools with high chronic-absenteeism rates would be required to develop corrective action plans to improve their student attendance. Students are considered “chronically absent” when they miss 10 percent or more of their school days, putting them at risk for academic setbacks.

But these plans, while an important step, are just the beginning. Over the past four years, Advocates for Children of New Jersey (ACNJ) has travelled throughout the state, presenting on chronic absenteeism data, attendance strategies, and possible solutions. In a recent presentation, one school administrator remarked, “Anyone can develop a ‘plan.’ It’s what’s in the plan that counts.” She was right. Although the new law prompts schools with a chronic-absenteeism rate of 10 percent or more to address their attendance issues, it is up to each school to ensure that those plans are meaningful.

Sadly, high absenteeism is common in schools across New Jersey. According to New Jersey Department of Education data, in the 2016 – 2017 school year, about 10.3 percent of all K-12 students were chronically absent. In fact, more than 700 schools had more than 10 percent of their students missing too much school. Preschoolers, kindergartners, and high school students had significantly higher chronic-absenteeism rates than other ages, impacting their educational success. For young students, those absences can mean missing out on developing strong academic and social-emotional skills. For high schoolers, too many absences can place them at risk of not graduating on time.

Click here for the full article »