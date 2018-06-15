Lawmakers Urge Review of Medicaid Rates for Nursing Home Care in NJ

With New Jersey nursing homes now losing some $416 million annually on the care they provide for Medicaid patients, lawmakers are calling on state officials to review — and likely revise — the existing payment system for these services.

The Assembly Human Services Committee unanimously approved a bill, introduced in April, that would require the state Department of Human Services to conduct a detailed study of the Medicaid reimbursement schedule, assess whether it is adequate given today’s costs of care, and recommend changes.

According to the Health Care Association of New Jersey, which represents the 331 Garden State nursing homes that serve Medicaid residents, these facilities lose nearly $50 a day on caring for each client, after they pay for shelter, food, personal care, social services and more. While expenses continue to escalate, the Medicaid reimbursement rates haven’t been updated since 2011, advocates said.

