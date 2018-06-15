Getting Lead Out of NJ’s Water Means First Finding How It’s Getting In

Hoping to get a handle on the extent of the public’s exposure to lead, a legislative committee yesterday approved a package of bills aiming to map out where and how the contaminant poses a threat to residents.

The legislation, the latest in a series of bills seeking to address the problem of elevated levels of lead in drinking water, would require public water systems to compile an inventory of lead service lines in their distribution systems.

Another bill (A -3373) requires the state Department of Environmental Protection to develop and adopt a statewide plan to reduce exposure to lead in the environment, assessing the geographic areas where lead in the drinking water and soil poses the biggest risk to the public.

Click here for the full article »