Fine Print: Ruiz-Madden Bill Package Protect Students from Sexual Abuse

What it is: State Sens. Teresa Ruiz and Fred Madden, chairs of the Senate’s education and labor committees, respectively, have proposed a set of six bills that would place new requirements on schools and the state to train, monitor, and enforce student protections against sexual abuse, including by teachers and staff. The bills were taken up by the Senate education committee yesterday.

What it means: The hastily crafted bills come — coming months after a video was released showing teacher union leaders in Hamilton and Union City boasting about how they protect and even cover up for members accused of sexual abuse. The hidden-camera video was taken by the controversial organization headed by conservative activist James O’Keefe, but lawmakers of both parties said no matter the source, the video revealed how greater protections are needed.

Numbers back them up: New Jersey last year saw 31 teachers lose their licenses due child endangerment or sexual misconduct, according to state officials at a hearing last week. Another 20 have lost their licenses this year so far.

