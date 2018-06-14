Is a Natural-Gas Power Plant in the Works for the Musconetcong River?

A proposal to build a natural-gas power plant on the site of a former paper mill in Holland Township on the Musconetcong River is being discussed by the project developer and local and state officials.

The township planning board had an informal meeting Monday regarding the proposal from Phoenix Energy Center LLC, a project that has not yet applied for the key environmental and other permits it will need to move forward.

Even so, the project has raised concerns among conservationists who question locating a power plant along the river, one of the few in New Jersey classified as a Category One (C1) stream — the designation given to the most pristine waters in the state.

Click here for the full article »