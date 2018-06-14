Gov. Murphy Signs New Jersey into New Era of Gun Safety

Gov. Phil Murphy signed six bills into law yesterday that will expand background checks, ban armor-piercing bullets, limit magazine capacity, tighten the permit requirements for handguns, and make it more difficult for those who pose a risk to themselves or others to obtain or keep a firearm.

“This sends a strong and clear message to our president, to the Republican leadership in Congress and to the corporate gun lobby we are going to be a leader in the fight for common sense gun safety laws,” Murphy said.

Murphy was joined in Trenton by supporters and student advocates like Zachary Dougherty, Parkland shooting survivor Alfonso Calderon, and legislators and state officials including Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald (D-Camden), Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-Bergen), and Sen. Linda Greenstein (D-Mercer) who have been pushing for more gun-safety legislation for years.

