New Jersey is holding steady in the fifth spot for states ranked by total megawatts of solar energy deployed, according to the latest market report from GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Good news, but it should be noted that it wasn’t all that long ago the Garden State was second only to California.

The state’s solar market has grown 15 percent since this time last year, adding 53 megawatts in the first quarter, bringing total solar installed to 2,446 megawatts — enough to power 381,796 homes. New Jersey has 7,106 solar jobs, the eighth-highest count in the country.

