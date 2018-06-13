Op-Ed: Helping New Jerseyans Take Control of Where Their Electricity Comes From

When Gov. Phil Murphy signs legislation (S-2314/A-3723) that supports our ability to benefit from solar energy, he will empower Garden State residents to be active participants in the energy market. A strong solar market can help all New Jersey residents lower their electric bill by choosing a clean-energy source.

The way electricity is consumed and produced is changing. We no longer need to rely on large, centralized generation to keep the lights on. Technology advances like solar energy enable individuals and businesses to produce their own electricity, at less cost than if we were forced to buy from our utility.

Our state is smart to recognize this as a benefit for all New Jersey residents.

