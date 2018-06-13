A Change of Name, Not Mission, for ‘Bank’ That Funds Clean Water Across NJ

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an alert that a stinging jellyfish native to the Pacific Ocean has been identified in Ocean County’s Metedeconk River. The Clinging Jellyfish (Gonionemus vertens) is typically 1 inch in diameter, about the size of the dime, has 60 – 90 tentacles, and packs a painful sting. It tends to attach itself to submerged plants and algae in sheltered, shallow bays and estuaries. Waders in these areas are advised to take precautions, such as wearing boots or waders, and swimming near lifeguarded beaches.

The Clinging Jellyfish was first confirmed in New Jersey in 2016 in the Monmouth County’s Shrewsbury and Manasquan rivers.

Waders or swimmers who run afoul of this petite powerhouse should take these steps:

