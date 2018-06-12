Opinion: The New Jersey Budget Strategy Must Be Better

The fiscal future of New Jersey is bleak. The state has struggled to balance its budget for two decades. In the early 1990s it was rated AAA by each rating agency; it now has the second-lowest rating in the country. According to the Pew Charitable Trusts, its pension system is the worst in the country. The state’s budget gap is at least $4 billion — related to two legally required programs, employee retirement and school aid.

Other budget watchers argue the gap is bigger (perhaps $7 billion) if we count underfunding of other key programs, such as municipal aid, transportation maintenance, homestead rebates, senior freeze, infrastructure, and a host of other demands.

Enter the new governor. What has he inherited? What does he do? Does he address the legally required programs; does he initiate new programs; does he raise taxes?

