NJ Policy Group Releases Blueprint for Improving End-of-Life Care

With more than 25 percent of New Jerseyans dying in hospitals, rather than in their own homes, improving end of life care should be a priority. And it is one that can be achieved through some targeted investments, according to a well-respected healthcare consultancy — such as developing a statewide database to keep residents’ requests and wishes readily accessible. The group also called for higher reimbursements for treatment consultations and palliative care, and better education both for healthcare providers and for the public at large.

The recommendations were part of a strategic plan for end-of-life care released Monday by the nonprofit New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute and funded by The Nicholson Foundation, which seeks to expand access to care for vulnerable populations. The institute is hosting a breakfast meeting today to discuss these findings.

The 15-page report outlines ways in which state officials can work with hospitals, medical schools, local communities, and other groups to provide more appropriate — and often less expensive — medical treatments and support services to patients nearing the end. While the state has made some progress towards these goals, the plan suggests more must be done to get these initiatives up to speed.

Click here for the full article »