More Scrutiny of Deals that Municipalities Make with Developers?

As lawmakers consider increasing the amount of aid the state gives to K-12 school districts this year, they’re also advancing legislation that would bring more scrutiny to special tax agreements between local officials and developers that can also influence the bottom line for school districts.

Known as payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOTs, the long-term agreements can be a valuable tool for municipal-government leaders to stimulate redevelopment in their communities. But, by design, they can also reduce the amount of overall tax revenue that would otherwise go to the local schools.

A group of lawmakers led by Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester) is looking to establish new requirements to make sure local leaders and the residents they represent fully understand how PILOT agreements will impact local tax collections, including for their schools. The new requirements would force mayors and other municipal officials to conduct an independent cost-benefit analysis of a proposed long-term tax exemption, and for the results of that analysis and other fiscal-impact data to be posted online by both a municipality and the state.

