Federal District Judge Says ‘No Deal’ to NJ Pulling Out of Waterfront Commission

New Jersey’s attempt to withdraw from the bistate commission that polices the Hudson River waterfront, long a priority for lawmakers, is in serious doubt.

A federal district judge has stopped temporarily, at least, the state from implementing a law former Gov. Chris Christie signed on his last full day in office to pull New Jersey out of the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. That body, created 65 years ago to combat widespread crime and corruption in the Port of New York, went to court to prevent New Jersey’s withdrawal, saying it would decimate the commission’s ability to do its job.

U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton earlier this month granted the commission’s request for a preliminary injunction, discounting all of New Jersey’s arguments in support of withdrawing.

Click here for the full article »