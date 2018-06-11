The List: How Much More Do New Jersey’s CEOs Earn Than Their Employees?

During his campaign last year, Gov. Phil Murphy pledged he would raise New Jersey’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. But with legislative leaders who voted for a $15 minimum wage two years ago now stalling, the state’s lowest-paid workers are getting $8.60 per hour this year, with no timeline for a substantial increase.
That current minimum wage will give a Garden State worker $17,888 this year. By contrast, New Jersey’s highest-paid New Jersey corporate executive got more than $29.8 million in total compensation in 2017, according to the AFL-CIO’s updated [http://www.PayWatch.org|Executive Paywatch website]. Based on a 40-hour work week, that equals $14,328.15 per hour.
Paywatch found the average chief executive of a company on the S&P 500 made more than $13.9 million last year, which works out to be 361 times the average nonsupervisory employee. That worker’s typical $38,613 annual salary, when adjusted for inflation, has been unchanged for more than 50 years.
Click here for the full article »