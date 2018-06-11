The List: How Much More Do New Jersey’s CEOs Earn Than Their Employees?

Former State Sen. Allen Starts PAC to Help Women Get Started in Politics

Jun 11

During his campaign last year, Gov. Phil Murphy pledged he would raise New Jersey’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. But with legislative leaders who voted for a $15 minimum wage two years ago now stalling, the state’s lowest-paid workers are getting $8.60 per hour this year, with no timeline for a substantial increase.

That current minimum wage will give a Garden State worker $17,888 this year. By contrast, New Jersey’s highest-paid New Jersey corporate executive got more than $29.8 million in total compensation in 2017, according to the AFL-CIO’s updated [http://www.PayWatch.org|Executive Paywatch website]. Based on a 40-hour work week, that equals $14,328.15 per hour.

Paywatch found the average chief executive of a company on the S&P 500 made more than $13.9 million last year, which works out to be 361 times the average nonsupervisory employee. That worker’s typical $38,613 annual salary, when adjusted for inflation, has been unchanged for more than 50 years.

