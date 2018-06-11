PSE&G’s Next Big Ask: $2.5B to Upgrade Electric and Gas Distribution Networks

Former State Sen. Allen Starts PAC to Help Women Get Started in Politics

Public Service Electric & Gas is seeking approval to spend $2.5 billion over the next five years to replace and upgrade aging parts of its electric and gas distribution systems.

In a filing Friday to the state Board of Public Utilities, the state’s largest utility detailed its plans to strengthen parts of its system to better withstand storms and improve reliability while cutting restoration time for customers during outages.

The proposal, touted as an extension of an earlier $1.2 billion resiliency program approved by regulators in 2014, aligns with directives from state officials to utilities to make their systems more resilient and improve reliability.

