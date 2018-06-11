Op-Ed: Staffing Ratios — The Wrong Formula for Patients and Nurses

My nursing career has spanned many decades. I’ve served in the Navy on a hospital ship, cared for patients in hospital ICUs and emergency departments, led healthcare quality and patient-safety programs, and earned my doctorate degree in nursing practice from Rutgers University. Patients have always been my No. 1 priority –followed by my fellow nurses in a very close second.

So it was eye-opening to hear from fellow nurse Peter Buerhaus, who spoke recently at a conference at the New Jersey Hospital Association on the nursing workforce of the future. Buerhaus is a professor of nursing and also leads the Center for Interdisciplinary Health Workforce Studies at Montana State University. With legislation pending in Trenton that would mandate rigid nurse ratios in hospitals, Buerhaus says such mandates have no proven connection to improved patient care. Not only that: They devalue nurses.

Buerhaus says the deterioration of nurses’ standing under ratios happens in numerous ways:

