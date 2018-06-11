Former State Sen. Allen Starts PAC to Help Women Get Started in Politics

Just months after stepping aside after serving two decades as a state lawmaker, former Sen. Diane Allen is launching a political fundraising effort whose primary goal is to help other women, regardless of party, become members of the Legislature.

Allen has created a nonpartisan political action committee called runWOMENserve, and she said its mission is to help boost the state’s roster of female legislators by providing their campaigns with much-needed financial support when they first choose to run.

Right now, about 30 percent of the seats in the Senate and Assembly are held by women, even though the latest U.S. Census figures indicate women make up more than 50 percent of New Jersey’s overall population. The fund’s goal is to close that gap, Allen said during a news conference in the State House last week.

