Despite High-Profile Deaths, State Figures Show Decline in Suicides

Notwithstanding several, recent high-profile suicides – including Garden State native and internationally known chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade — as well as a federal study showing the rate of self-inflicted death has soared nearly 30 percent in less than a decade, the news is not all bad for New Jersey.

Reports from the state Department of Health show that suicides declined here for the first time since 2011, dropping 13 percent in one year, from 9.7 fatalities per 100,000 people age10 and older in 2015 to 8.4 in 2016,. Although 687 New Jerseyans took their lives in 2016, that was 102 fewer than did so the year before.

And while the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis showed New Jersey’s overall suicide rate rose 19 percent between 1999 and 2016, it also revealed the state has the second-lowest rate in the nation, after the District of Columbia, and more than 40 percent lower than the national average of 15.4 per 100,000 deaths by suicide.

