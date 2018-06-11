The most recent Fairleigh Dickinson University “quality-of-life” poll found that 61 percent of New Jerseyans believe kids have a better chance of getting a good public education here, compared with the country in general. The same percentage thinks race relations in the Garden State are more harmonious than they are in the United States overall.

The results were nowhere near as sunny when it came to cost of living: 85 percent of participants said it was more expensive to live in New Jersey.

“Property taxes are the perennial bane for homeowners. And yet, there seems to be some appreciation for how the money is spent, given the clear consensus that the schools here are better than what you’d likely find nationally,” said Krista Jenkins, professor of political science and director the poll.

