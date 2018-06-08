State Poised to Allow More Gender Options on Birth, Death Certificates

New Jersey will soon enact what could be the nation’s most progressive policies regarding vital records with a law that will allow individuals to change the gender listed on their birth certificates with relative ease, something that is important to transgender individuals and their advocates.

The state Senate unanimously approved legislation Thursday to allow Garden State residents to revise the gender on their birth certificates with a simple signed statement from the individual involved. Like many states, New Jersey now requires a letter from a healthcare professional attesting that the individual had undergone sex-reassignment surgery. The Assembly passed the measure late last month.

While a similar bill was vetoed several times by former Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, for what he said were security concerns, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who took office in January, is likely to endorse the plan. Murphy has made clear his support for the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning) community and has received strong backing in return.

