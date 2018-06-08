Six Months into Murphy’s Term, Senate Confirms Six Cabinet Members

Halfway through Gov. Phil Murphy’s first year, the Senate yesterday confirmed six key members of his Cabinet, ending an unusually drawn-out confirmation process punctuated by a dispute between the governor and Senate President Steve Sweeney.

The primary holdup involved the nominations of Lamont Repollet as commissioner of the Department of Education and Zakiya Smith Ellis as Secretary of Higher Education. Sweeney blamed the delay on differences in opinion about how to fund schools.

After an appearance before the Senate Budget Committee, where Repollet pledged to work with lawmakers to address concerns about school funding, some of those differences appeared to be smoothed out. He and Smith Ellis won approval from the Senate in its first session since the budget break.

