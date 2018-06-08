Op-Ed: ZIP Code Shouldn’t Determine the Tech Experiences of Students

Recently, I attended a leadership conference at a private school in Princeton. As I pulled up to the sprawling campus, I thought “Oh wow,” how do we develop a campus like this for my scholars at Queen City Academy Charter School (QCACS). Once I stepped into the building, I was in a state of awe at the school’s dedication to STEM and the technological tools that were at their disposal. From Apple laptops to Raspberry Pi computers and more, this school had its finger on the pulse of the digital tools that are necessary for scholars to thrive in today’s world.

Then I thought back to the school that I lead and how hard it has been for us to reach a one-to-one scholar/computer ratio, and how we haven’t been able to acquire even basic Chromebook laptops. When looking at the access that the scholars at Princeton have to technology and the freedom that accompanied their exploration of these tools, I realized that this level of access to technology — if not granted to my scholars — would only further widen the digital divide, making it harder and harder for them to compete with their counterparts.

In pondering how do we as a school community — and in a larger context urban or rural school districts — begin to ensure we are truly providing access and equity with regard to technology, my mind drifted to a recent visit to the Google offices where I could see technology and collaboration at optimal performance levels. Google has mastered “unworking work” to create an environment that leads to innovation. This concept caused me to begin thinking about how do we “unschool school” in the same way. Until we are able to provide our scholars at QCACS with access to technological resources and an environment in which free thought can flourish, we will not create scholars who can truly innovate and collaborate.

