NJ Lawmakers Go All In on Sports Betting, Law Awaits Governor’s Signature

State lawmakers voted yesterday to establish a set of regulations for legalized sports gambling, just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a federal law that had been keeping states like New Jersey on the sidelines for decades.

The only question now is how quickly Gov. Phil Murphy can sign the legislation to allow the state’s first legal sports bets to be made.

Under a bill that passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in both the Assembly and Senate, those bets would be allowed to take place at casinos in Atlantic City, and at horsetracks in New Jersey. Bets could also be made online, but only if the servers for those operations are located at a casino or racetrack.

