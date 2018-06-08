Closer to Compromise: Can Sweeney and Murphy Reach Closure on School Funding?

With New Jersey’s state budget — and a potential government shutdown — hanging in the balance, the Democrats’ ongoing negotiations over school funding look more and more to be about which districts will see increases and which will see cuts.

Districts and advocates are stepping up their messaging to both the Murphy administration and the Democrat-led Legislature, hoping to influence who will be the winners and who the losers when the talks conclude.

The Education Law Center, the Newark-based advocacy group best known for leading the Abbott v. Burke litigation, released a list this week of 188 districts that it said would see state aid cuts under the plan being proffered by Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Click here for the full article »