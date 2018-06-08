This is some fish story. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recommended a 40 percent cut in the size of New Jersey’s 2018 summer flounder catch quota. That follows a reduction of the same size in 2017, and it’s got some state lawmakers worried.

“Our state’s recreational fishermen have already suffered from last year’s slashed catch limits and shortened season,” said Assemblyman Edward H. Thomson. “Going forward, any further reduction of summer flounder limits would be nothing short of devastating to our state’s recreational and commercial fishing industries.”

There are more than a million recreational saltwater fishermen in New Jersey. The fishing industry contributes $7.9 billion to the state’s economy and supports 50,000 jobs. Tourism is worth $44.1 billion annually and supports over 500,000 jobs.

