Trying to Strike Delicate Balance on Size of State’s Budget Reserves

Wall Street credit-rating agencies and other fiscal watchdogs routinely knock New Jersey for maintaining razor-thin budget reserves, and one thing that’s been largely overlooked in Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is a plan to give the surplus account a major boost.

But if the governor’s plan to pad the reserves by nearly $350 million is derailed by Democratic lawmakers, it could risk another credit-rating downgrade for the state.

And Murphy’s plan for the surplus could already be in jeopardy as legislative leaders continue to resist the major tax hikes that are key elements of the governor’s overall spending plan, including a higher income tax for millionaires and a return to a 7 percent sales tax. The increased revenue from these initiatives will make it easier for Murphy to add to the surplus.

