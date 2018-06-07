Op-Ed: Shifting New Jersey from Worst to First in Maternity Care

Once again in May, New Jersey was under scrutiny for our rates of cesarean births for low-risk healthy women — rates of surgery that increase complications, increase morbidity, and impact future reproductive-health outcomes. We have rates of cesarean births that are neither safe nor sustainable. Leapfrog, a national center that collects data for quality indicators, found ongoing issues with what New Jerseyans navigate: a murky, lack-of-transparent path to get high-quality maternity care. In fact, according to Leapfrog, “New Jersey hospitals performed worse — not better — in lowering the rate of cesarean deliveries for newborns in the most recent report on the quality of maternity care.”

What does this mean for the 115,000 births that occur in New Jersey each year?

As a longtime childbirth educator, I focus on the six evidence-based practices for a safe and healthy birth published by Lamaze International, recommendations that are in alignment with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American College of Nurse Midwives. The six care practices give childbearing families the confidence and evidence as consumers to seek out the interventions and experiences in labor that lead to either vaginal or surgical outcomes. Consumers need a mechanism to confirm if hospitals have access to hydrotherapy, birth in nonsupine positions, comfort measures and labor support. Most important, women in my childbirth class report back to me that they still in 2018 cannot consistently get out of bed or have freedom of movement, depending on the hospital or the provider. Respectful maternity care is an indicator of quality that has been underutilized in New Jersey, and I would urge our state to listen to the voices of childbearing people and families.

Click here for the full article »