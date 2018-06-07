New Jersey to Overhaul Beleaguered Medical Examiner System

New Jersey is soon likely to launch a reform of its long-criticized process for investigating suspicious deaths — modernizing and standardizing protocols, increasing independence from law enforcement, and providing more funding for staff, equipment, and facilities.

The state Senate is poised today to adopt minor changes Gov. Phil Murphy made to bipartisan legislation outlining the overhaul; the Assembly will also have to approve these tweaks for the measure to become law. The bill — which debuted nearly a decade ago — passed both houses with unanimous support earlier this year.

“I commend the sponsors of this legislation for responding to the critical need for comprehensive reforms to the State’s medical examiner system,” Murphy wrote when he conditionally vetoed the bill last week, sending it back to the Legislature for minor technical changes. “These reforms will ensure that medicolegal death investigations are conducted effectively and consistently throughout the State.”

