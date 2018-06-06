The HIV Emergency Relief Project in Middlesex County is to receive $1,597,077 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The project helps low-income people who are dealing with the virus — its focus is on places that have been severely affected by the HIV epidemic, with the goal of improving access to effective, affordable care.

"New Jersey has one of the largest populations of residents living with HIV/AIDS in the nation, so we have an obligation to ensure they have the resources necessary to receive comprehensive and efficient care in their communities,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said.

