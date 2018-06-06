The Primaries in Perspective: The Most Important Results — and What They Mean

Democrats took to the polls yesterday, ushering in a new slate of candidates that are expected to mount serious challenges to Republican congressional incumbents in November. And there were no upsets among the Democrats, as those that had earned the party line — the pick of Democratic chairmen and county committees — proved to be winners in every contest. Follow this link for a full list of primary results across the state.

There was one upset on the Republican side, and Seth Grossman, a serious conservative and radio announcer on WVLT Vineland, 92.1 FM, beat out Hirsh Singh, the GOP organizational candidate, for the Republican ticket in the 2nd District. Grossman will face Jeff Van Drew, a popular Democratic state Senator, in November.

But all was not good news for the Democrats: U.S. Senator Bob Menendez faced a serious challenge from Lisa McCormick, a publisher of a weekly newspaper and community website from Rahway, with a number of observers noting it did not bode well for the three-term Democrat in the fall. With almost all votes in, Menendez won about 62 percent to McCormick’s 38 percent.

Click here for the full article »