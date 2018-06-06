The Latest Move: New Jerseyans Return to the Cities

New Jersey’s population is shifting out of the suburbs and back to the cities, in a reversal of the trend toward suburbanization that had characterized the state for several decades.

Millennials are driving the return to the Garden State’s urban centers. “These are guys who are not necessarily driving... They like to take transit and they like to walk places. They like to live in a place like a Jersey City, a Newark and some of the smaller cities, Harrison. Harrison is just exploding,” said Colleen O’Dea, NJ Spotlight’s editor at large.

Click here for the full article »