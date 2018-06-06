State Seeks to Apply Population Health Goals to Opioid Addiction

New Jersey must focus more on population health and prevention — not just treatment and recovery — by collaborating across government and with community partners to invest in wellness and build safer neighborhoods to make a real dent in the deadly opioid epidemic.

That was the takeaway from the state Department of Health’s third annual population health summit, which focused on an integrated approach to addressing opioid addiction, and drew hundreds of healthcare providers, community leaders, and recovery advocates to the Bridgewater Marriott on Tuesday.

The event featured federal and state officials — including five cabinet members; state Sen. Joseph Vitale, the chair of the health committee; and former Gov. Jim McGreevey, an advocate for prisoner-reentry services — as well as a wide range of addiction specialists, plus a pastor and family members who have personal experience with drug abuse.

