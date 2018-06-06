Opinion: Leap of Faith — Will Murphy’s Pension Bill CV Really Protect Taxpayers?

Citing the need to protect both the stability of the state’s pension funds and New Jersey taxpayers, Gov. Phil Murphy on May 10 issued a conditional veto (CV) that proposed a long list of “technical changes” or amendments to an incredibly complex 58-page bill (S-5) that transfers management of the $27 billion Police and Firemen's Retirement System (PFRS) from the State Investment Council and the Treasury Department to the PFRS board of trustees. Police and fire union chiefs joined the legislative leadership in quickly embracing the changes, which are now certain to become law. Our state’s leading newspaper applauded Murphy for “retooling a terrible bill” and offering “much stronger protections for taxpayers,” and Senator Declan O’Scanlon, the Legislature’s most diligent and effective critic of the original bill, issued a cautious statement saying that the CV appeared to reflect “genuine concern for taxpayers.”

Forgive me for spoiling all the fun, but maybe we should take a closer look before we break into a chorus of “Kumbaya.” The stakes are just too high.

The original bill, which first advanced in the spring of 2017, was indeed “terrible” for a host of reasons too numerous to repeat here. For the sake of clarity, instead of reprising all the serious issues — many of which remain notwithstanding amendments and the CV — let’s focus for now on the most notorious criticism: The original bill gave the 12-member board’s seven union appointees the power to increase pension benefits by simple majority, while leaving local government employers (hence local taxpayers) effectively on the hook for any funding shortfalls.

