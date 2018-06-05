news

Smokers: Get the Hell Off the Beach (and Out of the Park)

The state is now moving to ban most smoking not only on its beaches, but also at public parks across New Jersey.

The legislation goes further than a bill moving through the Senate, which would impose a ban only on smoking at public beaches, with the exception of certain areas making up less than 15 percent of the beach.

Anti-smoking groups and environmentalists long have pushed for a comprehensive ban, but were thwarted by former Gov. Chris Christie, who had conditionally vetoed bills to prohibit smoking on public beaches and parks.

