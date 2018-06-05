Primary Preview: Candidate Snapshots for All Contested Districts

Smokers: Get the Hell Off the Beach (and Out of the Park)

Over the past three days of the campaign, candidates for New Jersey’s House and Senate races ramped up their efforts, buying air time for ads and sending last-minute flyers, robocalling registered voters, announcing endorsements, seeking contributions, and pressing the flesh.

In the race for one of the state’s Senate seats, Democratic incumbent Bob Menendez attended a get-out-the-vote rally in Plainfield with Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Donald Payne Jr., and Albio Sires. Meanwhile, Republican frontrunner Bob Hugin, a former pharmaceuticals executive, and his campaign team bragged about knocking on more than 15,000 doors. Menendez’s challenger Lisa McCormick, a local media publisher, attended the Left Forum for progressives, while Hugin’s opponent Brian Goldberg attended a Senate forum in Jersey City.

House candidates, especially in the closely watched races in the 7th and 11th Districts in north and central Jersey, kept equally busy.

