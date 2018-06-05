Op-Ed: Supreme Court Can’t Break the Will of American Workers and Their Unions

When my grandfather Sanseverino first arrived in the United States from Italy in the 1940s, he worked at a factory. He joined his factory’s union, which not only gave him representation at work, but also benefits and negotiated regular wage increases that propelled our family into the middle class and home ownership. My brother, cousin, and I have all been able to join unions and reap the benefits as well. We are now a union family.

But the rich elite are trying to take this away and further rig the economy against hardworking working families like mine.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule any day in the Janus v. AFSCME case, a lawsuit in which the plaintiffs seek to allow union members in the public sector to quit paying dues while still enjoying the benefits of union representation — free riding on the backs of dues-paying members. Working people across the country have held actions to put the rich and powerful behind this case on notice: American workers will not be divided by any court case or other attack on our unity.

